Red Bud, IL

Job alert: These Red Bud jobs are accepting applications

Red Bud News Watch
 8 days ago

(RED BUD, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Red Bud.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Red Bud:


1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Evansville, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,191 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $3,191 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Interventional Rad Tech | IR | RAD (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

4. Fabrication Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an experienced Fabrication Manager to join our team in Belleville, IL. The ideal candidate has 8 plus years of experience in a fabrication and welding environment and has ...

5. Sr. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ GEICO Local Office - O'Fallon, IL

📍 O'Fallon, IL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an experienced P&C Insurance Sales Representative to join our GEICO insurance agency. This is your opportunity to be associated with a great company and further your insurance ...

6. Seasonal Package Handler

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight and Early Morning Location: Edwardsville, IL 3077 Gateway Commerce Ctr Dr S Edwardsville IL ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

8. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Prairie Du Rocher, IL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,137 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $3,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

