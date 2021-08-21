Cancel
Bethera, SC

These Bethera companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Bethera Times
Bethera Times
 8 days ago

(Bethera, SC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Bethera-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bYt5n5C00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Huger, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 North Charleston, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Summerville, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Bethera Times

Bethera Times

Bethera, SC
With Bethera Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Life Insurance#Insurance Agent#Sc#Dialamerica#Prudential
