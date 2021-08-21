Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Middle Brook

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Middle Brook.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Middle Brook:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3328 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $3,328 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Farmington, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

3. Personal Lines Account Manager

🏛️ First State Insurance Agency, Inc.

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $33,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Personal Lines Insurance Account Manager : Responsibilities include but are not limited to; Answering phones, taking payments, reporting claims, managing policy changes, reviewing account renewals ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

6. Refinery Operator

🏛️ The Doe Run Company

📍 Boss, MO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have manufacturing, refining or casting experience? The Doe Run Company is seeking a Refinery Operator to form and cast lead, make oxide, and move finished product to meet customer ...

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Park Hills, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Leadwood, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

9. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3290/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Farmington, MO

💰 $3,290 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Leadwood, MO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...