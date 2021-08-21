Cancel
Genoa, AR

Hiring now! Jobs in Genoa with an immediate start

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
(Genoa, AR) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Genoa-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Regional Truck Driver CDL A OTR - Teams

🏛️ TRUCKING PEOPLE

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Teams only - No Solo** Call us at 678-314-8845 for more information and immediate screening **No sitting, 250.00 Per Day Guaranteed whether you work or not)** ** $1,250.00 - $1,500.00 per week** **5 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES+ Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ US AutoLogistics

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional truck driving men and women like you need a CDL-A car hauling opportunity that allows you to live well and drive well for the life of your career. That's where US AutoLogistics comes in

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. 4 Restaurant Assistant GM's / 1 Exec. Chef / 1 Sous Chef / 6 GM's

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Interviews! Apply today if you have 2+ years of experience in your current position as a General Manager, Executive Chef, Sous Chef, Assistant General Manager or Assistant Manager. We have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

