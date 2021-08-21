Cancel
Burns, OR

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Burns

Burns Bulletin
(BURNS, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Burns.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Burns:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt5ifZ00

1. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Burns, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Staff Occupational Therapist - Burns, OR up to $45/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Burns, OR

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Occupational Therapists for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Burns, OR and surrounding areas. Paying up to $45/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse (RN) - Float - $33-51 per hour

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Burns, OR

💰 $51 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Harney District Hospital is seeking a Registered Nurse (RN) Float for a nursing job in Burns, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Float * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Burns, OR

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Burns, OR

💰 $1,578 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need!The country will always need food, medicine, and supplies. There will always be a need for truck drivers. Recent CDL-A Grads ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Burns, OR

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Burns Bulletin

Burns, OR
ABOUT

With Burns Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

