Princeton, NJ

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Princeton

Princeton News Beat
 8 days ago

(PRINCETON, NJ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Princeton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Princeton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYt5hmq00

1. Junk Removal Specialist - Up to $25 per hour!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 New Providence, NJ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To be one of the H.U.N.K.S., you must be: Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, and Service-oriented. Come and see what all the buzz is about and join our winning team. College Hunks Hauling Junk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Professional Mover - Up to $25 per hour!

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk - Franchise dba College Hunks Hauling Junk

📍 New Providence, NJ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Mover for College Hunks Hauling Junk and College Hunks Moving, you are the first point of contact for clients on the job. You will have the chance to educate clients about our exceptional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Trenton, NJ

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Package Handler

🏛️ FedEx Ground PH US

📍 Woodbridge Township, NJ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 298047BR Job Summary • Weekly bonuses available FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Princeton, NJ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPL4 Fairless Hills, PA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPL4 - Fairless Hills - 1 Geoffrey ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Princeton, NJ

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Princeton, NJ

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver - CDL Class A - Earn up to $138K Annually - $5K Sign on Bonus - Black Horse Carriers

🏛️ Penske

📍 New Brunswick, NJ

💰 $138,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking safe, professional, and experienced drivers who are looking for a company to call home. Penske Logistics recently acquired Black Horse Carriers and together, we bring the best the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Princeton, NJ

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Princeton, NJ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

