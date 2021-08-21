Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Start tomorrow? Elmira companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 8 days ago

(Elmira, NY) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Elmira companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYt5gu700

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Elmira, NY

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Barton, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Work-from-Home - Temporary Customer Service Representative - Starts 8/16!

🏛️ Navient

📍 Horseheads, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Navient BPONavient has immediate openings for temporary, Customer Service Representatives, to support our growing customer base working from your home office. We seek reliable and solutions oriented ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Driver

🏛️ National Driver Solutions

📍 Sayre, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

!!!! HOME DAILY !!!! $1500/week! National Driver Solutions is looking for professional, safe and reliable drivers in Waverly NY area for immediate availability. * Want to make money, get paid weekly

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Elmira, NY

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Environmental Housekeeper (Part time shift available)

🏛️ Job Impulse Inc. Harrisburg

📍 Ithaca, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Impulse, Inc. has an immediate opening for an Environmental Housekeeper in Ithaca, NY . Our client is a Healthcare support services . The Environmental Housekeeper is responsible for ensuring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
90
Followers
197
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Daily#National Driver Solutions#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy