Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fosston

(FOSSTON, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fosston.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fosston:

1. CDL A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000/wk - Regional/OTR - Dedicated Accounts

🏛️ Paragon Freight Systems LLC

📍 Bagley, MN

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Paragon Freight Systems LLC, is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR. (Up to $2000 weekly) Competitive Compensation! Up to $2 ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ American Family - Brent Berg Agency

📍 Twin Valley, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative American Family Insurance - Brent Berg Agency, Inc - Moorhead, MN We are a very successful and growing insurance agency that needs another driven to succeed team ...

3. Packaging Representative

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Shevlin, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 297086BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

4. $13 pr HR -PT Essential Merchandiser- Fosston, MN

🏛️ Strategic Retail Solutions

📍 Fosston, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Reset Merchandiser Flexible Mon- Friday daytime hours, Great add on & can easily be worked in with other work commitments. Strategic Retail Solutions LLC is a leading retail merchandising ...

5. ASSISTANT MANAGER- DOMINO'S PIZZA *START YOUR CAREER TODAY!* (1979)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Red Lake Falls, MN

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT THE JOB Earn $25-$35k per year! You were born to be the boss. We know. You get up in the morning and you make sure everyone else in the house is doing what they need to do. Then you go to work ...

6. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $3920 per week in MN- Fosston, MN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fosston, MN

💰 $3,920 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

7. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Mentor, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Bejou, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,402 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fosston, MN

💰 $3,402 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Fosston, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fosston, MN

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fosston, MN. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3510 / Week ...