Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Moberly

(MOBERLY, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Moberly companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moberly:

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Moberly, MO. Shift: Flex Shift Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

2. Sales Representative / Remote

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Life Insurance Sales Agent

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

5. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26' Box Trucks - Non CDL Home Daily

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26' Box Trucks Call (844) 662-2640 or (844) 896-8806 to learn more about our Contractor opportunities Why Pilot? * Earn up to$160,000 - $175,000

6. Cath Lab Travel Nurse RN - $3060 per week in MO

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

7. Setup & Operate Automatic Equipment

Description/Comment: $29-$34/hr- Weekend Day Shift-12 hour day and night shift Fri, Sat, Sun An Automation Set-Up sets up, maintains and repairs complex equipment used in the manufacturing of a ...

8. Repair and Maintenance -Welding and Machinery- 4.5 days a week- $24/hr

Are you looking for a maintenance career that gives you a good work/life balance? Do you deserve a good wage based on your previous experience? Do you have experience with welding, electrical ...

9. Accounts Payable Clerk

Our company is currently seeking ​an Accounts Payable Clerk to join our team! You will be responsible for preparing and examining financial records for our company. Responsibilities: * Obtain ...

10. Assistant Project Manager - Travel Team

Benefits Eager to learn something new? Join our team for paid on the job training, opportunities for advancement, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to travel for a variety of projects across ...