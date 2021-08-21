Cancel
Jackpot, NV

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Jackpot

Jackpot News Flash
 8 days ago

(JACKPOT, NV) Companies in Jackpot are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jackpot:


1. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Jackpot)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Jackpot, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Jackpot, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Jackpot, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Retail Associate

🏛️ CPCM Holdings LLC

📍 Jackpot, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for some forward thinking, hard working team members to help our company continue to THRIVE in this exciting industry. Cannabis experience is NOT required, but a good attitude and ...

5. Dealer School & Asst. Floor Supervisor School

🏛️ Penn National Gaming, Inc.

📍 Jackpot, NV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Don't just work. Work Happy. A career in gaming? At Cactus Petes Resorts Casino, we think you'll enjoy an exciting industry, fast paced days and nights, diverse, enthusiastic co-workers, unlimited ...

Jackpot News Flash

Jackpot, NV
ABOUT

With Jackpot News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

