Magee, MS

Job alert: These Magee jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Magee Updates
Magee Updates
 8 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Magee.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Magee:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bYt5Zfu00

1. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $2,463/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,463 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Earn $15 - $29/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Braxton, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $29 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Auto Glass Now

📍 Richland, MS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Attention Customer Service Representative!!! AutoGlassNow is currently seeking a Customer Service Representative. The Customer Service Representative will work in a sales environment and interact ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Florence, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $12.25 an hour R15592 Lawn Specialist 1312 Harding Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39202 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Production Worker

🏛️ Florence Corporation

📍 Taylorsville, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a team in a growing organization? We are looking to add basic assembly line and production workers to our team. It's a fast paced work environment with opportunities for advancement

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Richland, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Accounting Assistant

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Richland, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Accounting Clerk is being sought by Robert Half in the Transport industry, whose duties will be matching invoices to purchase orders/ vouchers, data entry, and assisting with Accounts Payable (A/P ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2400.52 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brandon, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brandon, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Clinical - $2,308 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Collins, MS

💰 $2,308 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Clinical for a travel nursing job in Collins, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Clinical * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Magee Updates

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

