Armstrong, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Armstrong

Armstrong Journal
 8 days ago

(ARMSTRONG, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Armstrong.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Armstrong:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYt5TNY00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assistant Food Service Manager

🏛️ Willacy State Jail

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ASSISTANT FOOD SERVICE MANAGER A.) Position Summary Performs moderately complex food service supervisory work. Work involves supervising food preparation and service; ensuring prescribed sanitation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dietary Aide

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Encino, TX

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $9 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Falfurrias, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse (RN) - Lyford, TX

🏛️ Professional Case Management

📍 Lyford, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PCM TRIALS provides quality, in-home clinical trial visits for various Sponsors and CROs. PCM TRIALS is the only company that hires, trains, certifies, tests, and manages our own Certified Mobile ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dietary Cook

🏛️ Nexion Health Management

📍 Encino, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $12.24 + / hr. based on experience This position is located in Falfurrias, Texas and is cross posted in multiple areas. Nexion affiliates operate 53 skilled nursing and rehabilitation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $67,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Annual Gross Pay $67,000+| Home Weekly Requisition ID: 675 For More Information, Call Tonya @ 888.765.5360 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $67,000+ * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Raymondville, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 Sarita, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

