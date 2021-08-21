Hiring Now: These roles are open in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Glendive.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Glendive:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Fallon, MT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,047 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $2,047 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Glendive, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021

3. Sales Representative Starting At 115% Comp

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Terry, MT

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

4. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

5. Land Surveyor

🏛️ WBI Energy

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $7,683 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Openings!Glendive, MT Land Surveyor Responsible for performing a variety of landand route surveys and preparing various permitapplications for the construction or placementof company facilities ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Glendive)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. MT - Med/Surg RN - Nights - $49.68 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $49 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Glendive Medical center is seeking a Med/Surg Nurse with ER experience preferred but not required. This is a 13 week contract with a June 2020 start date. This is a twelve (12) hour, night shift ...

8. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in MT- Glendive, MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,980 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1909.44 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,909 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Glendive, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1909.44 ...

10. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Glendive, MT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...