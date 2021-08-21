Get hired! Job openings in and around Polson

Cancel
(POLSON, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Polson companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Polson:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Hot Springs, MT

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,986 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $1,986 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Polson, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 10/10/2021

3. Insurance Sales Executive

🏛️ Western Montana Farmers Insurance District Office

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are expanding and have an opening for top-performing Insurance Sales Executives to join our team-oriented sales department. With our insurance office's extensive customer care work, a successful ...

4. Certified Dental Assistant

🏛️ Parkway Family Dental

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parkway Family Dental is seeking a professional and energetic individual who is organized and dependable. Full time position. Office open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8-5, Wednesday 8-6, Fridays 9-1. ...

5. Recreation Programmer

🏛️ City of Kalispell

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recreation Programmer The City of Kalispell is now accepting applications for a Recreation Programmer. The City of Kalispell offers a competitive benefits package which includes paid vacation, sick ...

6. Part-Time Merchandiser

🏛️ Houston's Inc.

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Merchandiser PART-TIME $16.50/hr Houston's Inc. is looking for a helpful, energetic part-time Merchandiser to join our team! This always moving, always on your feet position is responsible ...

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Bigfork, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

8. Outpatient Nurse

🏛️ Western Montana Mental Health Center

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $30 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHY WORK FOR WMMHC? Western Montana Mental Health Center is Montana's largest community mental health center with a mission-driven purpose of serving our communities. We serve well over 15,000 ...

9. Container Site Monitor

🏛️ Flathead County Solid Waste

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General/Union Container Site Monitor permanent full-time union position working at various container sites for the Flathead County Solid Waste District. Open/close container site at scheduled times ...

10. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

