No experience necessary — Mona companies hiring now

(Mona, UT) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Mona companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Spanish Fork, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Customer Service - Entry Level Sales - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The Salt Lake Altig Group

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking 5 new candidates with fresh ideas that are experienced in Customer Service and Sales Representation to join our award-winning culture. Your core responsibilities are to grow and ...

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

7. Truck Driver Class A Home Weekly 800 to 1100 per wk Recent Grads OK

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: * Pay $800 to $1100 per week * GUARANTEED HOME WEEKLY - (Out 5days & home for 2 days - Regional Routes) * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021 * * M5W Transport---Michael 770-544-7011 ...

8. Embroidery Machine Operator

🏛️ Namify

📍 Springville, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: SUMMARY: The Embroidery Machine Operator is responsible for running the machines to create embroidered apparel. This position is an entry level position with heavy training. This ...

9. Appointment Generator/Entry Level Sales

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

10. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...