No experience necessary — Mona companies hiring now
(Mona, UT) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Mona companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15
📍 Spanish Fork, UT
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
2. Customer Service - Entry Level Sales - Hiring This Week
🏛️ The Salt Lake Altig Group
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking 5 new candidates with fresh ideas that are experienced in Customer Service and Sales Representation to join our award-winning culture. Your core responsibilities are to grow and ...
3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
7. Truck Driver Class A Home Weekly 800 to 1100 per wk Recent Grads OK
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $1,100 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description: * Pay $800 to $1100 per week * GUARANTEED HOME WEEKLY - (Out 5days & home for 2 days - Regional Routes) * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021 * * M5W Transport---Michael 770-544-7011 ...
8. Embroidery Machine Operator
🏛️ Namify
📍 Springville, UT
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description: SUMMARY: The Embroidery Machine Operator is responsible for running the machines to create embroidered apparel. This position is an entry level position with heavy training. This ...
9. Appointment Generator/Entry Level Sales
🏛️ DaBella
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...
10. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Blue Raven Solar
📍 Provo, UT
💰 $75 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...
