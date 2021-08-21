Cancel
Mona, UT

No experience necessary — Mona companies hiring now

Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 8 days ago

(Mona, UT) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Mona companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Spanish Fork, UT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service - Entry Level Sales - Hiring This Week

🏛️ The Salt Lake Altig Group

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking 5 new candidates with fresh ideas that are experienced in Customer Service and Sales Representation to join our award-winning culture. Your core responsibilities are to grow and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver Class A Home Weekly 800 to 1100 per wk Recent Grads OK

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: * Pay $800 to $1100 per week * GUARANTEED HOME WEEKLY - (Out 5days & home for 2 days - Regional Routes) * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021 * * M5W Transport---Michael 770-544-7011 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Embroidery Machine Operator

🏛️ Namify

📍 Springville, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: SUMMARY: The Embroidery Machine Operator is responsible for running the machines to create embroidered apparel. This position is an entry level position with heavy training. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Appointment Generator/Entry Level Sales

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience required - We will train the right individual! This position is perfect for those that love working outdoors, and for those looking for constant variety in their workday! Give us 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Provo, UT

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

