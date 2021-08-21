Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, VA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Covington

Posted by 
Covington Journal
Covington Journal
 8 days ago

(COVINGTON, VA) Companies in Covington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Covington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt5OD900

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clifton Forge, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clifton Forge, VA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Company Driver Job

🏛️ Carry On Trucking

📍 Oriskany, VA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING LOCAL COMPANY DRIVERS DRIVERS AVERAGE $55K+ PER YEAR HOME NIGHTLY AND HOME ON WEEKENDS Call Us Today (877) 701-1730 CDL A TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS: * Avg. Weekly Gross Pay is $1,000-$1,200 * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ PuzzleHR

📍 Clifton Forge, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PuzzleHR is hiring on behalf of Douglas Stuart LLC NOW HIRING: Bilingual Customer Service Representatives Location: Martinsville, Virginia Compensation: Base: $14.50 per hour (up to $17.50 per hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022113 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $257,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Up to $257,000 per year * $50,000 student loan assistance via NHSC Loan Repayment * $20,000 sign on bonus * $10,000 relocation assistance * 32 days of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Assistant Manager needed in Roanoke,VA - $32,000 to $42,000 (4281)

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Cloverdale, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time Salary: $13.25 to $15.25 per hour Location: 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012 Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,927 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $1,927 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Low Moor, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. QMHP-C - Mobile Crisis

🏛️ Horizon Behavioral Health

📍 Covington, VA

💰 $51,291 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hours: Full time (37.5 hours per week), Full benefits package included. Locations (3): see Question #20 of the application to indicate your location preference: * Location #1: Rappahannock Area CSB ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Member

🏛️ Sprockets

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" You are applying for work with a franchisee of Taco Bell, not Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer. Franchisees are independent business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Covington Journal

Covington Journal

Covington, VA
49
Followers
173
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton Forge, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Low Moor, VA
City
Covington, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Bluepipes Clifton Forge#Med Travelers#Cdl#Douglas Stuart Llc#Dashers#U S Cellular#Nhsc Loan Repayment#Domino#Pizza Cloverdale#Roanoke Va 24012#Taco Bell Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy