Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Covington

(COVINGTON, VA) Companies in Covington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Covington:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clifton Forge, VA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clifton Forge, VA. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week ...

2. CDL A Company Driver Job

🏛️ Carry On Trucking

📍 Oriskany, VA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING LOCAL COMPANY DRIVERS DRIVERS AVERAGE $55K+ PER YEAR HOME NIGHTLY AND HOME ON WEEKENDS Call Us Today (877) 701-1730 CDL A TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS: * Avg. Weekly Gross Pay is $1,000-$1,200 * Home ...

3. Bilingual Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ PuzzleHR

📍 Clifton Forge, VA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PuzzleHR is hiring on behalf of Douglas Stuart LLC NOW HIRING: Bilingual Customer Service Representatives Location: Martinsville, Virginia Compensation: Base: $14.50 per hour (up to $17.50 per hour ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022113 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

6. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Buckeye, WV

💰 $257,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Up to $257,000 per year * $50,000 student loan assistance via NHSC Loan Repayment * $20,000 sign on bonus * $10,000 relocation assistance * 32 days of ...

7. Assistant Manager needed in Roanoke,VA - $32,000 to $42,000 (4281)

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Cloverdale, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time Salary: $13.25 to $15.25 per hour Location: 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012 Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,927 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Low Moor, VA

💰 $1,927 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Low Moor, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

9. QMHP-C - Mobile Crisis

🏛️ Horizon Behavioral Health

📍 Covington, VA

💰 $51,291 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hours: Full time (37.5 hours per week), Full benefits package included. Locations (3): see Question #20 of the application to indicate your location preference: * Location #1: Rappahannock Area CSB ...

10. Team Member

🏛️ Sprockets

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" You are applying for work with a franchisee of Taco Bell, not Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer. Franchisees are independent business ...