Nixon, NV

Hiring now! Jobs in Nixon with an immediate start

Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 8 days ago

(Nixon, NV) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Nixon are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts Overnight, Sunrise, Day, Evening, Weekend. Full time, Part Time, and Flexible time options based on ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Fernley, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Spanish Springs, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

5. Super Urgent Hires(Sparks. NV) : Dedicated Class A Truck Drivers : Home Daily : 1500 Bonus

🏛️ Blazing Hot

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE HIRES Immediate Phone Interview __________________ $1500 Bonus Home daily __________________ AUTO PARTS Reno Nevada Deliver auto parts from Reno to Livermore & back ...

6. 2-6 PM Shifts: Warehouse Worker (Monday-Friday)

🏛️ MyWorkChoice

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Warehouse Worker Shifts: Monday-Fridays from 2-6 pm Client: Quality Bicycle Products Location: Reno, NV Hourly Pay Rate: $15/hr We're Hiring Immediately with Flexible Hours Right now, w ...

