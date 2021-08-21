Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Winona

(WINONA, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Winona companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winona:

1. Shift Manager

🏛️ Taco Bell

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You support the General Manager (GM) by running great work shifts and meeting Taco Bell standards. You take ownership and responsibility to solve problems, seek help when needed, and are willing to ...

2. Team Member

🏛️ Taco Bell

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You enjoy people and providing friendly, accurate service to customers as well as your teammates and managers. Key responsibilities include greeting customers in the restaurant or drive--‐thru ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1700 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $1,700 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Medical Lab Technician for an exciting Travel Allied job in Mountain View, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1700 / Week ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,250-$1,500/Week Min.

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Walmart Dedicated MO

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated St. James, MO Route - Home Weekends!!! $1,250.00-$1,500.00/wk Minimum Guaranteed! Plus $5,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Willow Springs, MO

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Willow Springs, MO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

6. Travel CT Technologist - $1,611 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $1,611 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Mountain View, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

7. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Van Buren, MO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...

8. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. Travel CT Technologist - $1,930 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $1,930 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Mountain View, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health ...