Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Statesville

(STATESVILLE, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Statesville companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Statesville:

1. Class A OTR Lease Purchase-No Credit Check, No Money Down-$1 Buyout

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Conover, NC

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,340 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $2,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Statesville, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

3. $1,800 per Week and Paid Home Time for OTR Drivers

🏛️ Sharp Transit,LLC

📍 Salisbury, NC

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Consistent $1,800 per Week * 11 days ON - 3 days OFF * Paid Home Time (same weekly pay) * Excellent Pay & Benefits * Well Maintained Equipment

4. Insurance Sales Agent - Statesville, NC

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Wilkesboro, NC

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

5. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $23 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Mooresville, NC

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $23 Per Hour Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

6. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Statesville, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

7. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Mooresville, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLT3 Concord, NC (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLT3 - Concord - 413 Goodman Road, Concord ...

8. Indusrial Cleaner

🏛️ Automation Personnel Services

📍 Cleveland, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Automation Personnel Services is looking for 3rd shift Industrial Cleaners. This is a temp-to-hire full-time position. Qualified candidates must be able to work in confined space with automated ...

9. Human Resources Assistant

🏛️ Warehouse

📍 Newton, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Human Resources Assistant will support the HR team in alignment with HR strategy ensuring the interests and objectives of the HR function are well understood and properly aligned with overall ...

10. Warehouse

🏛️ Sowa Tool & Machine

📍 Mooresville, NC

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Yearly Salary $30,000 to $32,000 (based on experience) + year end bonus earning potential. Sowa Tool & Machine Co. Ltd. is a leading distributor of cutting tools, machine tool accessories ...