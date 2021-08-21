No experience necessary — River Falls companies hiring now

(River Falls, WI) Looking to get your foot in the door in River Falls? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Smart Choice Mobile - Wireless Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Smart Choice Mobile

📍 Stillwater, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Retail Sales Representative Hiring for full-time and part-time positions! No experience necessary! Compensation: $15 - $20 hourly (base including commission) Welcome to the big leagues! At ...

2. SALES/CUSTOMER SERVICE CALL TODAY FOR AN INTERVIEW!

🏛️ Apostolic Publishing Company, Inc.

📍 Oakdale, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an outgoing and customer-focused individual with a drive to succeed. Entry Level or Experienced are okay! This position is great for any individual and will assist people in ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Maplewood, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Ellsworth, WI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. FT/PT LPN - $47/HR - with Holiday Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 River Falls, WI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have no experience or you are a seasoned nurse aide, ShiftMed welcomes you to join our nursing team! We do things a little differently at ShiftMed by offering you a position on our ...