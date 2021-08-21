Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler, CO

Get hired! Job openings in and around Flagler

Posted by 
Flagler Post
Flagler Post
 8 days ago

(FLAGLER, CO) Companies in Flagler are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Flagler:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt5H2400

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Service Manager

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment

📍 Flagler, CO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Flagler, CO has an opening for a Service Manager. This position is responsible to supervise the Service Department employees and to maximize return on investment through ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Full-Time Shipt Shopper

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lindon, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Maintenance Runner

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Stratton, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What We're Looking For We are currently looking for a Maintenance Runner with a knack for fixing things to help out our guests. The Maintenance Runner position will assist in the maintenance needs of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Flagler, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Flagler, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Field Service Diesel Technician (Eastern CO, Strasburg, Limon)

🏛️ Honnen Equipment

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Independently performs complex diagnostics, service repairs, rebuilding jobs and maintenance work on customer and/or dealer owned equipment. Completes daily tasks at customer job sites ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Seibert, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Restaurant Team Member Crew 5498

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Flagler Post

Flagler Post

Flagler, CO
6
Followers
170
Post
156
Views
ABOUT

With Flagler Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seibert, CO
City
Limon, CO
City
Strasburg, CO
City
Flagler, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Job Market#Nonfarm Payrolls#Wd Logistics Limon#Llc#21st Century Equipment#Service Department#Eastern Co#Forward Air#Cdl A Company Truck#Restaurant Team#Arby#Rb American Group#Health Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy