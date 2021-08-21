Get hired! Job openings in and around Flagler

(FLAGLER, CO) Companies in Flagler are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Flagler:

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

2. Service Manager

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment

📍 Flagler, CO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Flagler, CO has an opening for a Service Manager. This position is responsible to supervise the Service Department employees and to maximize return on investment through ...

3. Full-Time Shipt Shopper

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Lindon, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipt is a membership-based marketplace that helps people get the things they need, like fresh produce and household essentials, from stores they trust. Help people save time and have fun while you ...

4. Maintenance Runner

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Stratton, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What We're Looking For We are currently looking for a Maintenance Runner with a knack for fixing things to help out our guests. The Maintenance Runner position will assist in the maintenance needs of ...

5. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Flagler, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Flagler, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

6. Field Service Diesel Technician (Eastern CO, Strasburg, Limon)

🏛️ Honnen Equipment

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Independently performs complex diagnostics, service repairs, rebuilding jobs and maintenance work on customer and/or dealer owned equipment. Completes daily tasks at customer job sites ...

7. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Seibert, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

10. Restaurant Team Member Crew 5498

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...