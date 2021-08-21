Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mcalester

(MCALESTER, OK) Companies in Mcalester are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcalester:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Eufaula, OK

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Residential Alarm Installation Technician

🏛️ Safe Streets USA

📍 Eufaula, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"We exist to enhance the quality of life of people everywhere through protecting what they value most." In staying true to our SAFESTREETS' Mission Statement, we have immediate openings for Smart ...

6. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - SAL022190 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you ...

7. Case Manager

🏛️ Oklahomans for Independent Living

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Basic level Social Worker where an employee is assigned a case load. The employees main role is to provide case management services to individuals with disabilities and the elderly. In this role they ...

8. Mental Health Technician

🏛️ Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $26,208 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mental Health Technician About the Position : Under close supervision, this position provides non-professional direct or indirect care for consumers of behavioral health treatment in an inpatient ...

9. Delivery Driver Warehouse

🏛️ RPM Staffing Professionals Inc.

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEEDING DELIVERY DRIVER/WAREHOUSE WORKER!!!!! Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following: Other duties may be assigned. * Interact appropriately with customers and fellow employees

10. (PT) Custodian - McAlester Casino ***$1,000 SIGN ON BONUS***

🏛️ Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

📍 Mcalester, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(PT) Custodian - McAlester Casino $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS Description Job Purpose or Objective(s):** Environmental Services Staff is responsible for ensuring the overall cleanliness and professional ...