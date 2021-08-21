Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Bridgeport require no experience
(Bridgeport, NE) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Bridgeport companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Scottsbluff, NE
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Alliance, NE
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Scottsbluff, NE
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Scottsbluff, NE
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now offering a $500 sign on bonus! You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...
5. Part Time School Bus Driver
🏛️ First Student
📍 Scottsbluff, NE
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Scottsbluff, NE-- $16.75/ HR Starting Wage & Paid CDL Training! No experience necessary! We Train! Questions?308-635-6214 2509 Broadway, Scottsbluff ...
