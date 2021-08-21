Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Bridgeport require no experience

(Bridgeport, NE) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Bridgeport companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 sign on bonus! You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...

5. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Scottsbluff, NE-- $16.75/ HR Starting Wage & Paid CDL Training! No experience necessary! We Train! Questions?308-635-6214 2509 Broadway, Scottsbluff ...