Bridgeport, NE

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Bridgeport require no experience

Bridgeport Post
 8 days ago

(Bridgeport, NE) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Bridgeport companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 sign on bonus! You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which ...

5. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Scottsbluff, NE-- $16.75/ HR Starting Wage & Paid CDL Training! No experience necessary! We Train! Questions?308-635-6214 2509 Broadway, Scottsbluff ...

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

