Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Everett require no experience
(Everett, PA) These companies are hiring Everett residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Hopewell, PA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Bedford, PA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...
3. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MD
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Cumberland, MD
💰 $1,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
4. Entry Level Buyer
🏛️ HRU Technical Resources
📍 Mcconnellsburg, PA
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Description Responsible for providing material availability in support of the master production schedule. Support on-time delivery of purchased parts, inventory turns goals, and manufacturing ...
