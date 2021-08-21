Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Everett require no experience

(Everett, PA) These companies are hiring Everett residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hopewell, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Bedford, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

3. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MD

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

4. Entry Level Buyer

🏛️ HRU Technical Resources

📍 Mcconnellsburg, PA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Responsible for providing material availability in support of the master production schedule. Support on-time delivery of purchased parts, inventory turns goals, and manufacturing ...