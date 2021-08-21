Cancel
Everett, PA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Everett require no experience

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 8 days ago

(Everett, PA) These companies are hiring Everett residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Hopewell, PA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Bedford, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

3. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in MD

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Cumberland, MD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

4. Entry Level Buyer

🏛️ HRU Technical Resources

📍 Mcconnellsburg, PA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Responsible for providing material availability in support of the master production schedule. Support on-time delivery of purchased parts, inventory turns goals, and manufacturing ...

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

