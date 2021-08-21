A job on your schedule? These Muskegon Heights positions offer flexible hours

(Muskegon Heights, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Muskegon Heights are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Nunica, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Hudsonville, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. CDL A COMPANY DRIVER - Great Benefits - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Bay Shippers LLC

📍 Grandville, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

AT BAY SHIPPERS, DRIVERS ENJOY COMPETITIVE PAY, GREAT BENEFITS AND FLEXIBLE SCHEDULES = Full and Part Time Welcome * Drivers Average up $1,300 Per Week * Mileage Pay plus Per Diem * All Dispatched ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Merchandiser Part Time

🏛️ Alliance Beverage Distributing

📍 Muskegon, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Benefits: * Competitive Pay. Depending on experience, merchandisers can start out as much as $14.00 per hour (minimum of $13.50). * Mileage and Gas Reimbursement. We reimburse $0.37 ...