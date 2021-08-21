Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ganado

(GANADO, AZ) Companies in Ganado are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ganado:

1. Pediatric ICU (PICU) Travel Nurse RN - $6864 per week in AZ

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $6,864 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. AZ- RN-Public Health-DAYS - $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Public Health Nurse Experience in contact tracing, telephonic nursing and infectious disease knowledge are a plus. Requires BLS.Shifts: This is an 8 hour day shift position, may require some weekend ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

4. Ambulatory Care Clinic RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $2,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care, a Nationwide Leader in delivering a Healthcare-Based Contingent Workforce has partnered with a Clinic to supply an Ambulatory Care Clinic RN to work in a Ft

5. AZ-MA-VACCINE CLINIC- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Certified Medical Assistant for our Covid Immunization & Testing clinic. Must meet criteria for MA in State of Arizona. BLS required. SHIFT: 12 hours 7a-7:30p, mostly M-F, may require ...

6. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Ganado)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Registered Nurse - NICU - 13 Week Contract ($4510/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $4,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering NICU positions for Registered Nurses with experience caring for infants who may be diagnosed with congenital defects, recovering from delivery complications or prematurity for a 13 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care - COVID19 - $4,347 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $4,347 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care for a travel nursing job in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: NICU - Neonatal ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit - $4347 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $4,347 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Defiance, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 ...

10. Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant Need - Outpatient Locums at Government Facility - Chinle,

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Arizona.The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner or Physician ...