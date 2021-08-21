Cancel
Camden, AL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Camden

Posted by 
Camden Journal
 8 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Camden.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Camden:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYt58Am00

1. Truck Driver Class A

🏛️ Jones Freight Service LLC

📍 Camden, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I am looking for a flatbed hauler who willing to stay out some but you are grantee weekend at home. It's exciting pay if interested please contact me.

2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Monroeville, AL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $1,960 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Camden, AL

💰 $1,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skyline Med Staff Home Health is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Camden, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start ...

4. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Monroeville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Monroeville, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,790 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Monroeville, AL

💰 $1,790 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Monroeville, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources - Hanceville & Gadsden

📍 Camden, AL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign On Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

7. Hiring Home-Daily CDL-A Drivers

🏛️ Billy Barnes

📍 Camden, AL

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Driver Benefits Home Daily $1,000 Referral Pay Sign-On Bonus Holiday Pay Vacation Pay Bereavement Pay End of Year Profitability Bonus Pay for clean roadside inspections Waiting time pay at ...

8. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Safford, AL

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

9. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Monroeville, AL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

