Ready for a change? These Watertown jobs are accepting applications

(WATERTOWN, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Watertown.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Watertown:

1. Travel MRI Tech - $2050 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $2,050 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced MRI Tech for an exciting Travel Allied job in Watertown, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 11 weeks Pay: $2050 / Week MRI Technologist ...

2. Regional Driving Positions - Class CDL

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer is Hardware . Freight consists of what you would find in a hardware store. (I.E., lawnmower, gardening tools, other tools, etc.) * Regional - which will average 8-12 stops. * Home weekends ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,227 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clear Lake, SD

💰 $1,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Clear Lake, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility

4. Welder- Local

🏛️ Ameri-Force

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Welder JOB TYPE: Manufacturing JOB SUMMARY Reporting to the Weld Group Leader and/or Team Lead, this position is responsible for operating and maintaining welding tools and equipment in a ...

5. Painter - Local

🏛️ Ameri-Force

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Painter JOB TYPE: Manufacturing JOB SUMMARY Under the direction of the Group Leader and/or Paint Team Leader, the Liquid/Powder Paint Technician is responsible to operate and maintain ...

6. Identity Access Management - Entry Level - Remote

🏛️ Exclamation Labs

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview Exclamation Labs is a custom digital solutions agency with specialized experience and knowledge in the financial and regulatory industry. For over 20 years, Exclamation Labs has ...

7. Crew Member

🏛️ Dairy Queen

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We strive to create positive memories for all our fans so we are looking for positive, energetic employees who are passionate about the Dairy Queen® brand and delivering exceptional customer (fan ...

8. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Dairy Queen

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* We strive to create positive memories for all our fans so we are looking for positive, energetic employees who are passionate about the Dairy Queen® brand and delivering exceptional customer (fan ...

9. Veterinary Receptionist

🏛️ Glacial Lakes Veterinary Clinic

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Friendly, out going individual with ability to multitask needed for fast paced veterinary clinic. Previous receptionist skills or veterinary experience preferred. Scheduling, customer service, and ...

10. Occupational Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Watertown, SD

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing facility in Watertown, SD to provide them with an Occupational ...