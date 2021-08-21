Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Coeur D'Alene

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Companies in Coeur D'Alene are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coeur D'Alene:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3312 per week in ID

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $3,312 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Result Driven Sales Representative

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you consider yourself to be an ASSERTIVE SELF-STARTING INDIVIDUAL ? Do you enjoy throwing ideas against the wall until one of them works to reach your end goal? DaBella is eager to hire CONFIDENT ...

4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent

🏛️ Dialog Direct a Qualfon Company

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Our Mission & Values Qualfon's mission is to help as many people as possible pursue their total vocation's as members of society by creating an ever-growing number of job ...

5. Service Manager

🏛️ Day Wireless Systems & Reliance Connects

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The service manager is responsible for the overall operations of the service department, including employee and customer relations and workflow. The Manager partners with the Area Service Manager on ...

6. Manager of Workforce Transitions

🏛️ COMMUNITY COLLEGES OF SPOKANE

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $60,244 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Manager of Workforce Transitions Closing Date/Time: Thu. 08/26/21 4:00 PM Pacific Time Salary: $60,244.00 Annually Job Type: Exempt Location: Spokane Community College, 1810 N Greene St ...

7. Operations Manager

🏛️ Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc.

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a natural leader that is passionate about Operational excellence, customer satisfaction, quality and safety? Strong leadership abilities and phenomenal efficiency can set you apart from other ...

8. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto Glass Technician Trainee You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have ...

9. Receiving Inspector $18/Hr. Starting Asap!!

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Using precision measuring tools (micrometers, calipers, tape measure, etc.) to inspect parts received and shipped, to ensure they meet specifications. Employee must be able to lift up to ...

10. Showroom Ambassador, Greeter & Office Assistant

🏛️ Falco's

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have an outgoing personality? Are you good at making people feel "at home" and comfortable in new environments? Does the idea of being part of a Team intrigue you? Falco's is a family-owned ...