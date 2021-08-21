Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Companies in Orlando are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Orlando:

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

2. Sales Rep From Home / Remote - Leads Available - Part / Full Time

🏛️ The Graham Agency

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Company The Graham Agency focuses on providing mortgage protection coverage to protect homeowners who are concerned about making their mortgage payments in the event of unexpected tragedy (death ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

5. Human Resources Coordinator

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT Job Title: Human Resources Coordinator Location: Orlando, FL Environment: Corporate Office Pay Rate: $20/hour Shift & Hours: * Full-Time * Monday - Friday Included ...

6. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ STEEL X HOMES

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $32,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Shipper

🏛️ Healthcare Support

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an experienced Shipping Technician looking for a new opportunity with a prestigious healthcare company? Do you want the chance to advance your career by joining a rapidly growing company? If ...

10. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Orlando, FL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...