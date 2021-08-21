Cancel
Morris, MN

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Morris

Posted by 
Morris Post
Morris Post
 8 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Morris.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Morris:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bYt54ds00

1. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Mostly Home Daily|$100k Requisition ID: 798 For More Information, Call a Recruiter @ 1.800.935.3131 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $100,000 * $2500 sign on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance -Southern Minnesota

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As our newest insurance sales representative you will sell, market, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Deputy Sheriff

🏛️ Grant County Human Resources

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grant County, an Equal Opportunity Employer, located in Elbow Lake, MN is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Deputy Sheriff. Required qualifications include a high school diploma ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Welder

🏛️ Superior Industries

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description One of the fastest-growing private companies in America today, Superior Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures bulk material processing and handling solutions for a global ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Editor

🏛️ Whitney Rae Publishing

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cover local public bodies, write feature stories, edit copy, write a column, cover some sports, take photos, and help with layout of weekly newspaper. We use Adobe Creative Suite.

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse Supervisor

🏛️ Agrisolutions Corporation

📍 Benson, MN

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Trinity Logistics is looking for a full-time Warehouse Supervisor to work 2nd shift in our Benson, MN facility. In this role you will assist the Warehouse Manager with coordinating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Custodian

🏛️ ServiceMaster

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SERVICEMASTER IS GROWING! For more than 60 years, ServiceMaster Clean has been creating cleaner, healthier, safer work environments for our customers. As a ServiceMaster Service Partner, you belong ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Weatherization Program Administrator

🏛️ Pro Staff

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a Finance and Project Management background? If so, we'd like to speak with you about a contract position in central Minnesota, lasting 12-15 months. Main areas of responsibility include

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Morris, MN

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $2100 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Elbow Lake, MN. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2100 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

