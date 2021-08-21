Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Ready for a change? These Magnolia jobs are accepting applications

Magnolia News Beat
 8 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Magnolia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Magnolia:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kentwood)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kentwood, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Lead Tech Oil Gas Manufacturing

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Independence, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Established Oil and gas Manufacturing Company seeks a Tech Lead for potential supervisory role Oil and Gas Background a plus reliable transportation and the flexibility to work sometimes 5 -12 hr ...

4. Cashier Customer Service

🏛️ Wards of Brookhaven

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cashier Customer Service to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company ...

5. Sales Consultant Automotive

🏛️ Sullivan Ford Lincoln

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Consultant Automotive to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities

6. Physician / Family Practice / Mississippi / Locum tenens / Family Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ STAFF CARE

📍 Liberty, MS

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking a Family Medicine Physician for locum tenens support as they look to ...

7. Process Technician

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Franklinton, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to build a stronger, more sustainable future and cultivate your career? Join Cargill's global team of 160,000 employees who are committed to safe, responsible and sustainable ways to nourish the ...

8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo and Team Lease Terms Available + Incentives

🏛️ Transport Enterprise Leasing

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Truck Drivers! Solo & Team Lease Terms Available - Quick Approval Process! New 33 Month Lease Option! 2022 Automatic Trucks (Freightliner & Peterbilt) Transport Enterprise Leasing ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $80,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn $80,000+ Per Year (Based on Performance and Availability) + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Your Family On The Open Road Our new pay increase proves we ...

10. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Magnolia, MS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Home Daily |{$75,000 Annual} Requisition ID: {CC907} For More Information, Call {Darryl Harris 214.876.1817} Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $75,000+ * Home ...

