These jobs are hiring in Houston — and they let you set your own schedule

(Houston, OH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Houston-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Covington, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Team

🏛️ NKA Transportation

📍 Sidney, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SIGN-ON & REFERRAL BONUS FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE PER DIEM OFFERED 2 DAYS "AT-HOME" Calling all TEAM Drivers!! NKA Transportation is now hiring Class A CDL Drivers! From low-cost medical to a free onsite ...

3. Part and Full Time CDL Driver

🏛️ RJK Logistics

📍 Tipp City, OH

💰 $1,500 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking CDL Class A Drivers to run 100% no touch , HOME DAILY freight. * $1180-$1500 A WEEK (Full Time depending on exp) * $12000.00 Sign on bonus paid 1000.00 a month * Part Time ...

4. Shipping Receiving Tech

🏛️ Valmac Industries, Inc.

📍 Vandalia, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Shipping/Receiving Tech Full-time/Part-time (Willing to train for position) Pay Range $16.00-$18.00 based on level of experience plus benefits The position is responsible for shipping ...

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Piqua, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

6. Caregiver (Up To $16/hr.)

🏛️ CSIG Holding Company

📍 Troy, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Caregiver (No Certification Required) Full Time, Part Time & Contingent Positions All Shifts Available PTO for Part Time Employee (must work a minimum of 25 hours a week) Employee Referral Bonus ...

7. General Laborer - Part-Time

🏛️ Komyo America

📍 Troy, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Flexible Hours **This job is located at 151 Commerce Center Blvd. Troy, Ohio** $16.00 per hour + $.85 shift premium (2nd & 3rd Shift) = $16.85 hour Job Summary: Warehouse Associate ...

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Piqua, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...