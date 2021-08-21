Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, OH

These jobs are hiring in Houston — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 8 days ago

(Houston, OH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Houston-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt51zh00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Covington, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Truck Driver - Team

🏛️ NKA Transportation

📍 Sidney, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

SIGN-ON & REFERRAL BONUS FLEXIBLE SCHEDULE PER DIEM OFFERED 2 DAYS "AT-HOME" Calling all TEAM Drivers!! NKA Transportation is now hiring Class A CDL Drivers! From low-cost medical to a free onsite ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part and Full Time CDL Driver

🏛️ RJK Logistics

📍 Tipp City, OH

💰 $1,500 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking CDL Class A Drivers to run 100% no touch , HOME DAILY freight. * $1180-$1500 A WEEK (Full Time depending on exp) * $12000.00 Sign on bonus paid 1000.00 a month * Part Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shipping Receiving Tech

🏛️ Valmac Industries, Inc.

📍 Vandalia, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Shipping/Receiving Tech Full-time/Part-time (Willing to train for position) Pay Range $16.00-$18.00 based on level of experience plus benefits The position is responsible for shipping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Piqua, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver (Up To $16/hr.)

🏛️ CSIG Holding Company

📍 Troy, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Caregiver (No Certification Required) Full Time, Part Time & Contingent Positions All Shifts Available PTO for Part Time Employee (must work a minimum of 25 hours a week) Employee Referral Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Laborer - Part-Time

🏛️ Komyo America

📍 Troy, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Flexible Hours **This job is located at 151 Commerce Center Blvd. Troy, Ohio** $16.00 per hour + $.85 shift premium (2nd & 3rd Shift) = $16.85 hour Job Summary: Warehouse Associate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Piqua, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
41
Followers
315
Post
870
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sidney, OH
City
Houston, OH
City
Piqua, OH
City
Tipp City, OH
City
Covington, OH
City
Troy, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Nka Transportation#Home Daily#Time#Csig Holding Company Troy#Part Time Contingent#2nd 3rd Shift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy