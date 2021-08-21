Get hired! Job openings in and around Carroll

Cancel
Carroll, IA

Carroll Journal
 8 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Companies in Carroll are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carroll:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt4yVk00

1. CDL A OTR Dry Van Truck Drivers - Up to $2,200/wk - Home Every 14-21 Days

🏛️ Crum Trucking

📍 Jefferson, IA

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Crum's Specialized Dispatch Board & Haul clean, finished equipment on custom J-Track dry van trailers to our customers dealer network & direct ship locations. All loads are pre-loaded ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Production Supervisor

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Paton, IA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC on site at our client John Deere in Paton, IA as a 3rd Shift Production Supervisor! Location: Paton, IA Duration of Role: One Year Plus Pay: $31.00- $40.00/hour Hours: 3rd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $2,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Grand Junction, IA

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Bondurant, IA Des Moines, IA Hourly pay rate : Up to $17.15, plus up to $2,000* sign-on bonus, when ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PLANT MAINTENANCE

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Denison, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Orange City Pay rate: $20 - $25 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Denison, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Internal Medicine Physician / MD / DO

🏛️ NOW Healthcare Recruiting

📍 Audubon, IA

💰 $269,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine opening in Audubon, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Stable and Growing health system seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in a Rural Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,813 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Denison, IA

💰 $1,813 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Denison, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Polysomnography Technologist

🏛️ WESTERN IOWA SLEEP INC

📍 Carroll, IA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performs diagnostic and therapeutic (CPAP AND BIPAP) polysomnography and MSLT. Documents sleep stages and clinical events in order to facilitate scoring and interpretation of polysomnographic results

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Construction Laborers, Carpenters, Welders, Millwrights

🏛️ Todd & Sargent, Inc.

📍 Jefferson, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location/Project: Cooper, IA - New Feedmill for NEW Cooperative, Inc. Estimated Job Duration: 12 months Position Summary: We are seeking Construction Laborers, Form Carpenters, Welders, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ St Joe Express

📍 Lake City, IA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Local Class A CDL Truck Drivers St. Joe Express is a dedicated local and operation hauling food grade liquids from Eagle Grove, IA to Algona, IA or Emmetsburg, IA. Drivers for St. Joe ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

