Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quitman, TX

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Quitman require no experience

Posted by 
Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 8 days ago

(Quitman, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Quitman companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt4xd100

1. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Lindale, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Sulphur Springs, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Tyler)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level Sales - Insurance - Remote

🏛️ InVida Financial

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to live the life you desire? Do you want to build a business on your own time, merit, hard work, and values? Do you want to help other people get their financial house in order? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Office Clerk

🏛️ Cover 3 Roofing

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cover 3 Roofing is looking for an entry-level individual that desires to gain office experience in a rapidly growing industry. The Office Clerk position will require general office support with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Account Rep

🏛️ East Texas Division (MSC-ET)

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make a difference? Our Entry Level Account Reps can make a real difference in people's lives. You'll work directly with Americas self-employed, small business owners and individuals to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Quitman Daily

Quitman Daily

Quitman, TX
50
Followers
237
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quitman, TX
City
Lindale, TX
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Tyson Otr Drivers#Cdl#Otr#Tmc Transportation#Drivers Avg#Cpm#Steens Transport#Stevens Transport#Msc Et
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy