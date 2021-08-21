Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hagerstown

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Companies in Hagerstown are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hagerstown:

1. Company Truck Driving - CDL A - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $3120 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Muncie, IN. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

4. Manufacturing Process Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Eaton, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing Process Engineer If you are a Manufacturing Process Engineer with experience, please read on! Title: Manufacturing Engineer Location: Eaton, OH Founded in 1971, we are a small business ...

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Connersville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Connersville, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ Indiana Finance

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OAK MOTORS & Indiana Finance Company is growing again. We have an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated customer service representative. Customer Service Representative : Successful candidates ...

7. Administrative Assistant (Part time)

🏛️ Sunrise Systems Inc

📍 Richmond, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sunrise System Inc. is currently looking for Part Time-Administrative Assistant in Richmond IN with one of our top client. Job Title : Part Time-Administrative Assistant - 2 Location : Richmond IN ...

8. Quality Assurance Technician

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: POSITION SUMMARY: The QA Technician is responsible to support the facility in finished product, packaging, and raw material testing to help ensure released product meets th e company ...

9. Merchandiser

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Eaton, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANT TO MAKE EXTRA MONEY FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Contact Staffmark for a Merchandiser project in Eaton, Ohio!! Pay: $17.00 per hour- Project starts on 8/22/21- 11/5/21. Shifts: * 3rd shift: Shift A 8:00pm ...

10. Nursery Tech - Lick Skillet Nursery

🏛️ Country View Family Farms

📍 Winchester, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Starting pay is $15.20/hr with opportunities to grow and develop! Welcome to Country View Family Farms! Were a progressive family owned company with deep roots in raising healthy pigs to ...