Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, IN

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hagerstown

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 8 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Companies in Hagerstown are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hagerstown:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYt4wkI00

1. Company Truck Driving - CDL A - Local, Regional, OTR

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $3120 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Muncie, IN. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Manufacturing Process Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Eaton, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manufacturing Process Engineer If you are a Manufacturing Process Engineer with experience, please read on! Title: Manufacturing Engineer Location: Eaton, OH Founded in 1971, we are a small business ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Connersville)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Connersville, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representatives

🏛️ Indiana Finance

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OAK MOTORS & Indiana Finance Company is growing again. We have an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated customer service representative. Customer Service Representative : Successful candidates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant (Part time)

🏛️ Sunrise Systems Inc

📍 Richmond, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sunrise System Inc. is currently looking for Part Time-Administrative Assistant in Richmond IN with one of our top client. Job Title : Part Time-Administrative Assistant - 2 Location : Richmond IN ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Quality Assurance Technician

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Anderson, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: POSITION SUMMARY: The QA Technician is responsible to support the facility in finished product, packaging, and raw material testing to help ensure released product meets th e company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Merchandiser

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Eaton, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANT TO MAKE EXTRA MONEY FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Contact Staffmark for a Merchandiser project in Eaton, Ohio!! Pay: $17.00 per hour- Project starts on 8/22/21- 11/5/21. Shifts: * 3rd shift: Shift A 8:00pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Nursery Tech - Lick Skillet Nursery

🏛️ Country View Family Farms

📍 Winchester, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Starting pay is $15.20/hr with opportunities to grow and develop! Welcome to Country View Family Farms! Were a progressive family owned company with deep roots in raising healthy pigs to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown, IN
61
Followers
233
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Richmond, IN
City
Connersville, IN
City
Hagerstown, IN
City
Muncie, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#National Agents Alliance#Sunrise System Inc#Assurance#Qa Technician#Merchandiser#Country View Family Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy