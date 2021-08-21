Cancel
Barre, VT

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Barre

Posted by 
Barre Journal
Barre Journal
 8 days ago

(Barre, VT) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Barre are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYt4vrZ00

1. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Underhill, VT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Hinesburg, VT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales and Production

🏛️ Laughing Moon Chocolates

📍 Stowe, VT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have both full and part time positions available in sales and production. This is a fun, flexible, fast-paced, creative workplace that values people and strives to create an exceptional product ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Rural Resources

📍 Stowe, VT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time and Part Time available Monday - Friday, and optional weekend hours. Competitive Starting wage. Non-Discretional attendance based bonuses up to $200.00 per week. Company offers Vacation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Montpelier, VT

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver - Barre, VT

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Barre, VT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

s: TLC HomeCare is looking for talented Caregivers, PCAs and LNAs to care for our clients in your area. We have Part-Time, Full-Time, and Per-Diem availability to best accommodate your lifestyle! If ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wedding Plan Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Montpelier, VT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $27/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Wedding Plan

Click Here to Apply Now

