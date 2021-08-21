Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Parksville, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Parksville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Business Development / Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $94,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Harrodsburg, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Retail Stocking Associate $13.40/HR

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

5. Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified candidates ...