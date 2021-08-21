Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parksville, KY

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Parksville, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Parksville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYt4uyq00

1. Business Development / Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $94,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Harrodsburg, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Stocking Associate $13.40/HR

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador

🏛️ Advantage Sales and Marketing

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador Apply today and join us on August 11th, from 11AM - 3PM at the Costco in Lexington, KY for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire qualified candidates ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
37
Followers
335
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parksville, KY
City
Nicholasville, KY
City
Harrodsburg, KY
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pma Usa#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy