Cle Elum, WA

Job alert: These Cle Elum jobs are accepting applications

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 8 days ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) Companies in Cle Elum are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cle Elum:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYt4t6700

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Washington

📍 Cle Elum, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Site Reliability / Configuration Manager

🏛️ EdgeLink

📍 Easton, WA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Configuration Manager / Service Reliability Job Location: 100% remote forever Pay: $44-55/hr. or $75,000 - $95,000 salary Type: Rolling contract, intending to hire to full-time in 2023 Top ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Regional Manager

🏛️ WGP Property Management LLC

📍 Easton, WA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WGP Property Management is a values-driven real estate investment company that is growing quickly. We acquire, operate, and develop manufactured housing communities in the Western United States. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Manager

🏛️ Mainstem Malt

📍 Easton, WA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scope: Take the lead on selling our malt to a growing number of brewers and distillers, with support from our community of Mainstem innovations reps and true-believer customers. Develop and maintain ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver - Wenatchee - $16-20/Hour

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring for Caregivers (HCA/CNA) to work with our home care clients. We've recently started services with several new clients that are requesting help over a wide range of times of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Custom Homes Builder

📍 Cle Elum, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Administrative Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Restaurant Team Member Crew 1926

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling In a world full of quick service options, Arby's is seeking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Fuel desk clerk

🏛️ Storey's Service

📍 Cle Elum, WA

💰 $25,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Fuel Desk Clerk to become a part of our team! You will accommodate patrons, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Work cash register ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Ellensburg, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

