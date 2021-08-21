Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evanston, WY

Job alert: These jobs are open in Evanston

Posted by 
Evanston News Flash
Evanston News Flash
 8 days ago

(EVANSTON, WY) Companies in Evanston are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Evanston:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt4sDO00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Evanston)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,428 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $1,428 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Evanston, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Woodruff, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Accounting Bookkeeper

🏛️ Corthell Transportation

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to add an Experienced bookkeepers with specialization in any accounting software to our busy trucking firm. This person completes general accounting tasks as well as from a trucking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Woodruff, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. HVAC Foreman Installer

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Mechanical

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Relocation assistance to Salt Lake City, Utah. We are seeking an HVAC Foreman Installer to become a part of our team! You will supervise and coordinate jobsite activities of HVAC Installers engaged ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Concrete form setter/laborers

🏛️ Canyon View Concrete, Inc.

📍 Summit County, UT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forming and pouring foundation walls and footings

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Evanston News Flash

Evanston News Flash

Evanston, WY
15
Followers
169
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evanston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Forward Air#Rn Labor And Delivery#Home Customer Support#Sykes#Shop#Oep#Assurance#U65 Independent#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
HealthTechRepublic

Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects will see the most growth over the next decade. People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Delaware

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Colorado StatePosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Colorado

Colorado offers some breathtaking scenery. The region has world-class hiking trails, as well as hiking, fishing, as well as camping possibilities. Denver, Colorado's mile-high metropolis, is passionately defended by its inhabitants. Unfortunately, Colorado is not without drawbacks. Before establishing a family, there are a few locations you should avoid.
EconomyCNET

$300 unemployment bonus ends next week. Will federal benefits be reinstated? What to know

Enhanced unemployment benefits, which include $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for freelancers and the long-term unemployed, are nearing their formal expiration date, with many cut off Sept. 4. Over 11 million people will be affected, with around 7.5 million losing benefits entirely. Some two dozen states chose to pull the plug on federal aid during the summer, with governors claiming that the extra unemployment insurance was disincentivizing residents from taking available jobs.
expressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware in ‘very high risk’ Covid-19 category

Delaware has entered the “very high” zone when it comes to the risk of coronavirus. The Covid ActNow site listed the state in the second-highest risk category, while other metrics, including the infection rate and the intensive care bed use percentage, range from high to moderate. Delaware and Rhode Island...
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Delaware Statethecentersquare.com

Unemployment rate trending downward in Delaware

(The Center Square) – Unemployment is trending downward in Delaware. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics released its July 2021 report, and the Blue Hen State saw a drop of unemployment from 5.8% in June to 5.6% in July, signaling the state’s workforce is growing. Delaware fell slightly above the...
Wyoming Statemsuexponent.com

Wyoming's biggest utility is closing the curtains on coal

Unlike Wyoming, PacifiCorp is turning away from fossil fuels. The parent company to Rocky Mountain Power, the state’s biggest electric utility, announced Friday that its biennial Integrated Resource Plan is expected to include substantial investment in renewables — and no new investment in coal or natural gas. The 2021 plan will be finalized next week.
Grocery & SupermaketYakima Herald Republic

Good Paying Jobs for Teens Amid Pandemic

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
JobsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months

New York – August 23, 2021 –– Just ahead of Labor Day, a new Bankrate survey finds most Americans (55%) who are either employed or looking for work — otherwise thought of as being in the workforce — are likely to look for a job in the next 12 months. This includes over three-quarters (77%) […] The post 55% of Those in the Workforce Likely to Search for a New Job in the Next 12 Months appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy