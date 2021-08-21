Job alert: These jobs are open in Evanston

(EVANSTON, WY) Companies in Evanston are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Evanston:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Evanston)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,428 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $1,428 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Evanston, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Woodruff, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

5. Accounting Bookkeeper

🏛️ Corthell Transportation

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to add an Experienced bookkeepers with specialization in any accounting software to our busy trucking firm. This person completes general accounting tasks as well as from a trucking ...

6. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Woodruff, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

7. HVAC Foreman Installer

🏛️ Rocky Mountain Mechanical

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Relocation assistance to Salt Lake City, Utah. We are seeking an HVAC Foreman Installer to become a part of our team! You will supervise and coordinate jobsite activities of HVAC Installers engaged ...

8. Concrete form setter/laborers

🏛️ Canyon View Concrete, Inc.

📍 Summit County, UT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forming and pouring foundation walls and footings

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Evanston, WY

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location