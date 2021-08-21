Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harper Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Harper

Posted by 
Harper Updates
Harper Updates
 8 days ago

(HARPER, OR) Companies in Harper are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harper:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt4qRw00

1. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Vale, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Adrian, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Nyssa, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Vale, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Saw Operator

🏛️ Martin Manufacturing

📍 Adrian, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary - Saw material for new fabrication of farm equipment. Qualifications - To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Duties and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Nyssa)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Nyssa, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Harper Updates

Harper Updates

Harper, OR
7
Followers
173
Post
263
Views
ABOUT

With Harper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#Health Insurance#Unemployment#U S Economy#Huntsville Vale#Dealerpolicy#Sarrell Dental Eye#Community Dental Care
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...
JobsWinston-Salem Journal

Randy Wooden: Understand what the 'unadvertised' job market really means

Let’s wrap up my four-part series on recent questions I’ve heard from my job-seeking clients at Goodwill’s Professional Center. Is it true that over 70 … or 80 … or 90% of jobs are not advertised? Is the unadvertised job market really that large?. In a word, no. But the...
Washington StateOlympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
expressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

What Does Being in a Sellers’ Market Mean?

Whether or not you’ve been following the real estate industry lately, there’s a good chance you’ve heard we’re in a serious sellers’ market. But what does that really mean? And why are conditions today so good for people who want to list their house?. It starts with the number of...
Grocery & SupermaketYakima Herald Republic

Good Paying Jobs for Teens Amid Pandemic

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Healthcybersecdn.com

Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects will see the most growth over the next decade. People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.
Economydsnews.com

The Week Ahead: Will Unemployment Uptick Slow Forbearance Exits?

On Monday, August 30, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) releases its latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. After a huge dip in forbearance volume two weeks ago, a 14-basis point drop in volume from 3.40% to 3.26%, the total number of loans in forbearance this week decreased by just one basis point from 3.26% of servicers' portfolio volume to 3.25%.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.
EconomyFast Casual

Foodservice labor crisis not a temporary challenge

The ongoing labor shortage in the restaurant and foodservice industries is likely not temporary and the big issue for employees is attaining a work-life balance. That's a prime finding from a Technomic study that analyzed drivers and deterrents to unit-level employment among job seekers and those employed. The study also...
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
Economypdjnews.com

Food prices fluctuate with labor and supply shortages

It’s happening at big box chain stores and locally owned markets. After the rush of panic buying a year ago, a few empty shelves still haunt grocery stores, and food costs continue to climb. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that in the past 12 months since July 2020, the consumer price index has increased 5.4%, including a 2.6% in food at home prices. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs cost 5.9%…
Economythechronicleonline.com

Business: Recruiting and retention in a tight labor market

Oregon’s economy is continuing to recover and change rapidly. At 16 months past the initial pandemic recession downturn, Oregon regained nearly two out of three jobs lost in spring 2020. In the first six months of 2021, Oregon employers added about the same number of jobs as in the 22 months leading up to the pandemic.
Small BusinessRegister Citizen

3 Reasons Your Small Business Needs Flexible Talent

Small businesses need help, and lots of it. Compared to large enterprises, small businesses often don’t have the resources to quickly pivot and hire whatever talent is needed at the time. In 2020, Paycor found that small business spending on labor can add up to almost 70 percent of total costs, meaning that small businesses that want to hire new talent often don’t have the funds to do it.
Economyplasticstoday.com

Talent Talk: And Now, the Great Retirement

The past couple weeks we have explored the phenomenon known as the Great Resignation, from the perspective of both the company and the employee. Our hope and belief are that this will not hit our plastics industry nearly as hard as it has others. However, we are seeing a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy