Bellingham, WA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Bellingham

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 8 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Bellingham.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bellingham:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYt4pZD00

1. Shipping Receiving Clerk

🏛️ Threaded Security LLC

📍 Blaine, WA

💰 $40,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Shipping Receiving Clerk to become an integral part of our team! You will help coordinate incoming and outgoing shipment activities. Responsibilities: * Assemble, address, stamp, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - Travel - (PACU RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Anacortes, WA

💰 $1,264 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Post-Anesthesia Care Unit - PACU - (PACU RN) StartDate: 08/20/2021Available Shifts: 12 D/E Pay Rate: $1147.37 - 1264.45 The driven healthcare professionals of this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Anacortes, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative Needed - WORK FROM HOME!

🏛️ The Reid Agency

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Sales Representative - Work from home! Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wildlife Program Manager/Biologist

🏛️ Lummi Indian Business Council

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OPEN: August 19, 2021 CLOSES: September 17, 2021 EXEMPT: Yes SALARY: (9/11) $25.09-$37.16 p/h DOE DIVISION: Wildlife SHIFT: Day DEPARTMENT: Natural Resources LOCATION: Tribal Administration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Administrative Assistant--Senior

🏛️ Port of Skagit

📍 Burlington, WA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Administrative Assistant - Senior Title of Immediate Supervisors: Executive Assistant Title of Positions Directly Supervised: None BASIC JOB PURPOSE: Provide administrative support to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Maintenance Supervisor - Deer Harbor Resort

🏛️ Wyndham Destinations

📍 Eastsound, WA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Put the World on Vacation $24-$26 per hour- FT - Benefits At Wyndham Destinations our mission is simple: to put the world on vacation. With a spirit of caring, creativity and fun, our teams help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Village Organizer

🏛️ Low Income Housing Institute

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Village Organizer Bellingham- Gardenview POSTING DATE: August 19, 2021 REPORTS TO : Special Projects Manager HOURS: Multiple shifts, part-time PAY RANGE: $18.02-23.32 per hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

