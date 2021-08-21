Cancel
Hill City, KS

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Hill City

Posted by 
Hill City Digest
 8 days ago

(HILL CITY, KS) Companies in Hill City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hill City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYt4ovi00

1. General Laborer

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Wakeeney, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargill in WaKeeney is NOW HIRING - (No Experience Required) Join a team atmosphere where you will be given the tools and resources to thrive! Benefits include health insurance, 401K with company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Regional Truck Driver-$0.45/MILE

🏛️ FirstFleet Inc

📍 Wakeeney, KS

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Regional Truck Driver - $1300 / Week Guarantee Min. FirstFleet Fountain, CO Operation delivers Palletized Loads for one of America's Largest Grocery Retailers. A 20+ year customer. Essential ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Hill City, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Hill City, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Hill City, KS
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

