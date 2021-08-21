Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Chatsworth require no experience
(Chatsworth, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Chatsworth? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Strength Life Insurance
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Entry Level Customer Service Representative
🏛️ WCPS of SoCal
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
If you're interested in working for a company that pays well and truly cares about all members, read below: Our growing office for labor union benefits is looking to add a new Benefits Consultant to ...
3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $17 to $18/Hour + $5,200 Bonus
🏛️ Freshpoint - Atlanta
📍 Rydal, GA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
FreshPoint is Hiring CDL Class A and B Drivers for Delivery Routes Earn $18/hr - $5,200 Incentive Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily Want a Career With FreshPoint? Get ...
7. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in GA
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $800 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
9. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
10. School Bus Driver
🏛️ First Student
📍 Dalton, GA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Dalton, GA--Paid Training!!! NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are ...
