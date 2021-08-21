Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Craig

(CRAIG, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Craig.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Craig:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

3. Hospital Security Officer

🏛️ Allied Universal

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Allied Universal® , we continue to build an inclusive, Be Phenomenal® culture that encourages, supports, and celebrates a diverse workplace. It fuels our innovation and connects us closer to our ...

4. Aircraft Refueler/Line Service Technician

🏛️ Atlantic Aviation

📍 Hayden, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Training Provided! We are seeking self-motivated, safe, positive, enthusiastic, goal-oriented individuals for immediate openings as a Line Service Technician/Aircraft Fueler (LST). Responsibilities ...

5. Patient Access Specialist Sr

🏛️ UCHealth

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: Yampa Valley Medical Center- Craig, CO Department: YampaCare Family Medicine Work Schedule: PRN Days Summary: Schedules and registers patients. Obtains demographic information and performs ...

6. Satellite TV Technician - Paid Training

🏛️ DISH

📍 Hayden, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

7. Police Officer I, Lateral Police Officer, Police Recruit

🏛️ Town of Hayden

📍 Hayden, CO

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$5000 Sign on Bonus Police Officer I - $24.62 Lateral Officer $24.62-$31.38 Police Recruit The Hayden Police Department is accepting applications from qualified individuals for the following positions

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2478 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $2,478 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Craig, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2478 / Week ...

9. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Craig)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

10. Physical Therapist Assistant

🏛️ Pioneers Medical Center

📍 Craig, CO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a Physical Therapist Assistant to bring valuable expertise and unique skills to our Physical Therapy team here at Pioneers Medical Center. Reports to: Director of Rehabilitation ...