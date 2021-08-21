Job alert: These Riverton jobs are accepting applications

(RIVERTON, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Riverton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Riverton:

1. Perfect Sales Job! Make $1500+ per week!

🏛️ ZAI Agency

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $156,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ZAI Agency is seeking coachable individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market...Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME Positions available. Would you like to control your income ...

2. Travel MRI Tech - $2055.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $2,055 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced MRI Tech for an exciting Travel Allied job in Riverton, WY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2055.04 / Week About Ventura ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1941.74 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $1,941 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Riverton, WY. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

4. CDL A OTR Drivers

🏛️ Star Freight Services

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR 48 states (no Northeast) * * OTR positions start at 48 cpm + 5 cpm mileage and safety bonuses. Base rate varies based on driver s history and availability. * $1,400 $1,800/week * * 2+ weeks out ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Office Assistant

🏛️ WyomingPBS Foundation

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GENERAL PURPOSE Assist the Executive Director and other staff as assigned, in the daily management and operations of The WyomingPBS Foundation office in Riverton, WY. DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS ...

7. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Medical Recruiting Partners

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $2,050 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for Lander, WY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Hospitalist ...

8. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

9. Law Firm Investigations Case Manager and Client Services Rep

🏛️ IP Law Firm

📍 Riverton, WY

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Law Firm Investigations Case Manager and Client Services Rep to become a part of our team! You will provide overall support to attorneys' business needs. Responsibilities: * Conduct ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,765 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lander, WY

💰 $1,765 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Lander, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...