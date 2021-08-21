Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Show Low

Cancel
(SHOW LOW, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Show Low companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Show Low:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYt4V6n00

1. Insurance Sales Agent - Work from Home

🏛️ The Miller Master Agency

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take control of your career, income, and time. This is a unique opportunity that will allow you to do just that! A real at home job that has enormous income potential, the ability to earn what you ...

2. Class A Run 21 & Home 7 100% No Touch-$2100-$2500/WK

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $2,485 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR Drivers earn $2485/WK running 21 days out and then 7 days home with average weekly pay of $2100-$2485/WK - most drivers will earn $2485/WK Drivers are paid the following - this does NOT ...

3. Retail Team Member (Graveyard) Cashier

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.15 - $14.00 /hr. + $2.00 shift differential and an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Snowflake, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Home Shopping Manager

🏛️ Albert sons

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Southwest Division has an opening fora Home Shopping Department Manager at Store1733 located in ShowLow, Arizona; this is a non-union position. General Summary: To manage the Safeway.com ...

6. Retail Stocking Associate $14.70/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Associates (part-time) support the leadership team through operational execution and delivery of a rewarding customer experience.Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving ...

7. CONSTRUCTION Photo Inspector- No License or Experience Necessary

🏛️ Title Agency

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn Extra Spending Money! Need students, retirees, anyone wanting a few extra bucks each month, to take photographs of a home being built in your area, for the Bank. No experience necessary. Company ...

8. Part-Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Snowflake, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Snowflake, AZ At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

9. HVAC Service Technician

🏛️ Air Boss Heating & Cooling

📍 Show Low, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Air Boss LLC is a leading heating & cooling company located in Show Low AZ. We have been in business for 23 years! We're now hiring a Field Service Technician to help us keep growing. If you're ...

10. Journeyman Electricians

🏛️ Green Electric And Solar LLC

📍 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring experienced electricians for residential new home construction, remodel, and service work! We are an electrical contracting company looking to expand into the Showlow, Pinetop and surrounding ...

With Show Low News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

