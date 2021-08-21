Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashley, OH

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ashley

Posted by 
Ashley News Flash
Ashley News Flash
 8 days ago

(ASHLEY, OH) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ashley.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ashley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYt4SSc00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Unishippers

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Compensation is base of $$50K+ plus uncapped commissions plus allowances. Target earnings year one $85K-$90K+ OTE, $100K+ 18-24 months in. The account executive will meet with C-level executives on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Manufacturing Assembly Associate

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Delaware, OH

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$6,000 in bonuses and an Amazing Benefits Package! Adecco is hiring immediately for Manufacturing Associate jobs at Honda in Marysville & East Liberty, Ohio. Pay rates starting at $17.25-$18.35/hr up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Apply today for Truck Captain Driver Local Moves No Cdl Required College Hunks Hauling Junk And ...

🏛️ College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving

📍 Westerville, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Captain Driver Local Moves No Cdl Required College Hunks Hauling Junk And Moving - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving Truck Captain Driver Local Moves No Cdl Required - College Hunks Hauling ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Assistant- Legal Offices

🏛️ Dawson

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant- Legal Offices (Real Estate/ Financing) Located downtown - free parking! Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm (some flexibility if they want to take an hour vs ½ hour lunch) Will work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. SEASONAL MERCHANDISE HANDLER

🏛️ Victoria's Secret

📍 Worthington, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Merchandise Handler is responsible for handling full cases of product, including consistent lifting of cartons and merchandise onto and off conveyor lines, pallets, and other storage containers

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Seismograph Technician and Preblast Inspector

🏛️ Sauls Seismic

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serve as the primary blasting seismograph technician; install, remove and service blasting seismographs, rain gauges and other environmental monitoring devices; conduct preblast and preconstruction ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Warehouse

🏛️ DHL Supply Chain

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Warehouse Opportunities DHL Supply Chain Many shift and schedule combinations to fit your life! Order Filler Pickers can now earn up to $19.50/hour! Our goal is 300 hires in August! Come work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Food Sample Shift Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Dublin, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Public Lands- Retail Sales Associate (All Positions) - Relocation Provided to the Columbus Area -...

🏛️ Dick's Sporting Goods

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description At Public Lands, we exist to celebrate and protect public lands for all. We believe these national treasures are meant to be explored, protected and celebrated so they may live on for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ashley News Flash

Ashley News Flash

Ashley, OH
30
Followers
204
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ashley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
City
Dublin, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Ashley, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Cargo Network Solutions#Manufacturing Assembly#Marysville East Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy