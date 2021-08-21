Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Onawa

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 8 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Onawa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt4RZt00

1. Critical need for IOWA RN's!

🏛️ Quest Group Executive Search & Staffing Solutions

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Critical need for RN"S to support 4 facilities in IOWA. 13 Week Contract to start starting 8/30. Details are as follows: Compact Licenses allowed, must have current BLS OnCology - Nights Med/Surg - ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Labor Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3276 per week in NE- Oakland, NE

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Oakland, NE

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,500/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Omaha, NE

📍 Blencoe, IA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,500+ Per Week + $3,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Winnebago)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Winnebago, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Operations Technician

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Modale, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the Cargill team in Wahpeton! Receive a $2,000 Sign-On Bonus. Working at Cargill is an opportunity to thrivea place to develop your career to the fullest while engaging in meaningful work that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. QC TECHNICIAN

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Sergeant Bluff, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate: $17- $21 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and internal ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Program Aide

🏛️ Siouxland District Health

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTHF/T Program AideEntry Salary: $16.50/hour + BenefitsBilingual Required (Englishpanish)-oral and writtenFamily friendly work environment, with normal business hours M-F 8:00-4 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Security Guard - Temp Position - $15.00 per hour

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security officers needed for temporary positions. These positions consist of the following but not limited to: security of clients' property, and monitoring all aspects of security. Observes and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Diesel Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Omaha, NE

📍 Modale, IA

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians in Omaha, NE! Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. HVAC Installer

🏛️ Kalins Indoor Comfort

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kalin's Indoor Comfort is looking for an experienced installer to join our team. Candidates should have 3+ yrs experience and be NATE Certified or willing to become certified within 1 year. If you're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
10
Followers
237
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
City
Oakland, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Ia#Iowa Rn#Rn#Ne Oakland#Ne Nomad Health Oakland#Nomad#Ryder Omaha#Cargill#Wahpeton#Gcc#Class Security#Shop#Hvac Installer Kalins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Florida StateCBS News

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

St. Petersburg, Florida — Just over half of Florida's 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Governor Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy