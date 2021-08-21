Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Onawa

(ONAWA, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Onawa companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Onawa:

1. Critical need for IOWA RN's!

🏛️ Quest Group Executive Search & Staffing Solutions

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Critical need for RN"S to support 4 facilities in IOWA. 13 Week Contract to start starting 8/30. Details are as follows: Compact Licenses allowed, must have current BLS OnCology - Nights Med/Surg - ...

2. Labor Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3276 per week in NE- Oakland, NE

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Oakland, NE

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,500/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Omaha, NE

📍 Blencoe, IA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,500+ Per Week + $3,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Winnebago)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Winnebago, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Operations Technician

🏛️ Cargill

📍 Modale, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the Cargill team in Wahpeton! Receive a $2,000 Sign-On Bonus. Working at Cargill is an opportunity to thrivea place to develop your career to the fullest while engaging in meaningful work that ...

6. QC TECHNICIAN

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Sergeant Bluff, IA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate: $17- $21 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and internal ...

7. Program Aide

🏛️ Siouxland District Health

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTHF/T Program AideEntry Salary: $16.50/hour + BenefitsBilingual Required (Englishpanish)-oral and writtenFamily friendly work environment, with normal business hours M-F 8:00-4 ...

8. Security Guard - Temp Position - $15.00 per hour

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security officers needed for temporary positions. These positions consist of the following but not limited to: security of clients' property, and monitoring all aspects of security. Observes and ...

9. Diesel Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Omaha, NE

📍 Modale, IA

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians in Omaha, NE! Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

10. HVAC Installer

🏛️ Kalins Indoor Comfort

📍 Sioux City, IA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kalin's Indoor Comfort is looking for an experienced installer to join our team. Candidates should have 3+ yrs experience and be NATE Certified or willing to become certified within 1 year. If you're ...