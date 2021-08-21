Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Sandy Valley, NV) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. REMOTE - Recruiter / B2B Sales Rep

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE - Recruiter / B2B Sales Rep We are an established recruiting firm that is backed by a multibillion-dollar organization whose market value has more than doubled in the past year! We've been ...

2. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Enterprise, NV

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

3. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

4. Customer Support - LIVE CHAT

🏛️ Anytime Health Services

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Opening: LIVE CHAT SPECIALIST Location: Las Vegas, NV (Downtown area) Hours: 8AM-4:30PM (Mon-Fri) - Weekends off *** You Can Work From HOME or From Our Las Vegas Clinic *** Anytime Health ...

5. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

6. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

7. Inside Sales Consultant (Telesales) I

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Henderson, NV

💰 $400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work Environment: 100%Remote Remote from anywhere is allowed HARD LINE INTERNET required, no WiFi or hotspot Company will send Desktop computer, 1-2 monitors, headset and necessary equipment. Hours ...

8. Remote L&H Licensed Benefits Customer Service Rep - (3 - 4 Month Contract)

🏛️ Gallagher

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $1,750 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Gallagher is a global leader in insurance, risk management and consulting services. We help businesses grow, communities thrive and people prosper. We live a culture defined by The Gallagher Way, our ...

9. Call Center Concierge Agent

🏛️ RESORTCOM GROUP

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location ResortCom - Las Vegas, NV Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $13.00 Base+Commission/month Travel Percentage None Job ...

10. Customer Service Agent

🏛️ Williams Sonoma

📍 Las Vegas, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Seasonal Full-Time Customer Service Agents Work from Home! Job Description: Why you and why us? Who are our Customer Service Agents ? They are people who truly care about ...